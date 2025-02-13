Vizag is an energetic city filled with millions of dreams. Its great ambitions are matched by a greater history, and what better place to learn about any location’s past than its museums? So, in this article, we have covered the best museums to visit in and around our ever-growing city, Vizag.

1. Telugu Samskruthika Niketana

This museum is a time machine for anyone interested in the history of the Telugu people. It covers a wide range of historical events from the early Satavahana rule to the modern history of southern India.

Located on the hilltop of Kailashgiri, it showcases ancient stone carved Inscriptions and statues of historical figures from Telugu lands such as Annamayya, Alluri Sitaramaraju, and many more.

2. INS Kurusura Submarine Museum

Vizag has a long and influential history entwined with the Indian Navy, with the Eastern Naval Command located here. At the forefront of this prosperous heritage is INS Kurusura. The fourth submarine of India, it has fought many important battles in its 31 years of service including the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

It was decommissioned in 2001 and later in 2002 and the whole submarine was converted into a museum, made available for the public to visit.

3. Tribal Museum, Araku

Located in the Araku Valley, this museum gives you a glimpse of how indigenous people in Araku live, eat, and practice traditions. the museum allows you to explore Araku in different ways.

And if you are lucky enough, you can witness “The Missing Rainbow,” an event organized by the government of Andhra Pradesh for tribal woman artisans.

4. TU 142 Aircraft Museum

Now, after visiting the underwater beast INS Kurusara, you must visit the TU 142 Aircraft (nicknamed “The Bear”) to learn more about the legacy of the Indian Navy.

The museum lets its visitors explore the complete history of the Aircraft starting from its name to everything it accomplished during its years of service. You can also have a first-hand experience of how fighter aircrafts operate here.

5. Museum of Cinema, Ramanaidu Studios

Located on a hilltop facing the beautiful blue beach near Rushikonda, Ramanaidu Studios will be like Disneyland for Telugu film lovers. The Museum showcases the various artifacts and equipment used for making movies in the mid-20th century. Vintage cameras such as Mitchell and Arri 11 CBR are shown in the museum, which were used to make legendary movies like Patala Bhairavi starting N T Rama Rao, Savitri, S V Ranga Rao, and many more.

Though widely acknowledged for its stunning beaches, Vizag is a city with an equally interesting history. Make sure to visit these best museums in and around Vizag to know more about its heritage. If you want to learn more about this unique city then you can visit our article on Visakhapatnam’s history.

