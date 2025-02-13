Imagine waking up to endless ocean views, with the salty breeze in your hair and the promise of adventure on the horizon. If that sounds like your dream getaway, you’re in luck—Cordelia is making a grand return to Visakhapatnam this year with several cruise journeys! With multiple sailings scheduled between June and July, this is your chance to experience a vacation at sea, complete with luxurious amenities, gourmet dining, and top-tier entertainment.

With both short and long itineraries, Cordelia offers different types of cruise options, and here’s everything you need to know about the ticket price, timings, and more before you hop aboard.

Cruise 1: Chennai to Vizag (2 Nights/3 Days, One-Way Trip)

This is the first cruise itinerary that includes Visakhapatnam, offering a short yet exciting one-way journey. With two scheduled trips, passengers can enjoy a range of entertainment options, including Indian Cinemagic, the high-energy Balle Balle show, the glamorous Burlesque Show, and the mesmerizing Magical Evening.

When it comes to dining, guests can savour delicious meals at the Food Court and Starlight Restaurant, with Jain meal options available at Starlight. To elevate the experience, an all-inclusive unlimited beverage package is also available.

Trip Dates:

Trip 1: 30 June 2025 – 2 July 2025

30 June 2025 – 2 July 2025 Trip 2: 14 July 2025 – 16 July 2025

Itinerary:

Day 1: Departure from Chennai aboard India’s premier cruise liner, The Empress. Settle into your cabin and explore the ship’s many experiences.

Departure from Chennai aboard India’s premier cruise liner, The Empress. Settle into your cabin and explore the ship’s many experiences. Day 2: Day at Sea – Indulge in Pan-Asian and Indian delicacies, enjoy spectacular entertainment, and relax in the luxurious onboard amenities.

Day at Sea – Indulge in Pan-Asian and Indian delicacies, enjoy spectacular entertainment, and relax in the luxurious onboard amenities. Day 3: Arrival in Visakhapatnam – Wake up to the scenic coastline of Vizag.

Cordelia cruise ticket price: Rs 28,014 – Rs 2,19,066 (varies by room category)

The price varies by room category, and you can choose from various accommodation options including:

Interior Standard & Upper Premier: Budget-friendly cabins on lower decks.

Budget-friendly cabins on lower decks. Ocean View Rooms: Enjoy stunning sea views from the upper decks.

Enjoy stunning sea views from the upper decks. Suites & Chairman’s Suite: Top-tier luxury with a Jacuzzi, private bar, walk-in closet, and a sun-deck balcony.

Cruise 2: Chennai – Vizag – Puducherry – Chennai (5 Nights/6 Days, Round Trip)

This extended cruise offers a well-rounded itinerary, covering three stunning port cities in a seamless round-trip journey. With two scheduled sailings, passengers can enjoy an array of entertainment, including Indian Cinemagic, the vibrant Balle Balle show, the dazzling Burlesque Show, the romantic Romance in Bollywood, and mesmerizing acts like Magician’s Cut and Magical Evening. For those who love interactive experiences, the Magical Workshop adds an extra touch of enchantment.

Dining on board is a delight, with all meals included at the Food Court and Starlight Restaurant, where Jain meal options are also available. Guests can opt for the all-inclusive unlimited beverage package.

For those looking to explore beyond the cruise, shore excursions are available at an additional cost, offering guided tours and immersive experiences at each port of call.

Trip Dates:

Trip 1: 30 June 2025 – 5 July 2025

30 June 2025 – 5 July 2025 Trip 2: 7 July 2025 – 12 July 2025

Itinerary:

Day 1: Departure from Chennai

Departure from Chennai Day 2: At Sea – Enjoy onboard entertainment and gourmet dining.

At Sea – Enjoy onboard entertainment and gourmet dining. Day 3: Cruise Arrives in Visakhapatnam – Explore the beaches, historic sites, and food scene.

Cruise Arrives in Visakhapatnam – Explore the beaches, historic sites, and food scene. Day 4: At Sea – Unwind and get ready for your next stop.

At Sea – Unwind and get ready for your next stop. Day 5: Arrive in Puducherry and explore its French colonial charm

Arrive in Puducherry and explore its French colonial charm Day 6: Return to Chennai

Pricing: Rs 56,985 – Rs 5,47,665

The price varies by room category. Interior rooms situated on the lower decks are at the lower end of the price range, while the Ocean View rooms and Suites come pricier.

Cruise 3: Vizag – Puducherry – Chennai (3 Nights/4 Days, One-Way Trip)

This final Cordelia cruise starts from Visakhapatnam and offers two exciting sailings. Passengers can enjoy spectacular performances, including Indian Cinemagic, the energetic Balle Balle show, the glamorous Burlesque Show, and mesmerizing acts like Magician’s Cut. Those looking for an interactive experience can also participate in the Magical Workshop.

When it comes to dining, guests can indulge in a variety of delicious meals at the Food Court and Starlight Restaurant, with Jain meal options available at Starlight. To elevate the experience, an all-inclusive unlimited beverage package is also available.

For travellers eager to explore each destination, shore excursions are offered at an additional cost, providing guided tours and unique experiences at every port of call.

Trip Dates:

Trip 1: 2 July 2025 – 5 July 2025

2 July 2025 – 5 July 2025 Trip 2: 9 July 2025 – 12 July 2025

Itinerary:

Day 1: Departure from Visakhapatnam – Set sail from the City of Destiny.

Departure from Visakhapatnam – Set sail from the City of Destiny. Day 2: At Sea – Indulge in world-class dining, entertainment, and leisure.

At Sea – Indulge in world-class dining, entertainment, and leisure. Day 3: Arrive in Puducherry and explore the city

Arrive in Puducherry and explore the city Day 4: Arrival in Chennai

Cordelia cruise ticket price: Rs 34,191 – Rs 3,28,599

If you’ve ever wanted to experience a luxury cruise from Visakhapatnam, this is your chance to do it with Cordelia! With entertainment, dining, and relaxation all rolled into one, Cordelia Cruises promises an experience like no other. So, Vizagites, are you ready to set sail?

