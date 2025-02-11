With Valentine’s Day approaching quickly, it is time to buckle up and plan a romantic date for your other half. If you’re looking for ideas, consider candlelight dinners—they’re perfect for celebrating anniversaries and intimate date nights! While there are not many candlelight dinner spots in Visakhapatnam, here are seven restaurants that offer a similar intimate dinner ambiance with delicious food and stunning views.

1. The Shack @ The Park

With a thatched rooftop, rustic ambiance, outdoor seating overlooking the sea, and dim lighting, the Shack is known as the best beachside getaway. The restaurant serves mouthwatering seafood, spicy meat dishes, delectable vegetarian options, and refreshing drinks, making it a perfect spot for a cozy meal.

Skip the crowds and book a table for a smooth and pleasant dining experience. If you want a scenic view while dining with your special someone, The Shack is the place to be.

Location: Beach Road

2. SOMAA

Located in the heart of Visakhapatnam, SOMAA is a go-to spot popular among youngsters for its dim, moody ambiance, live music, delicious food, and creative drinks. With lush seating arranged in a groovy setting, the resto-bar sets the mood for a candlelight dinner with your partner. Loyal patrons recommend dishes like Crispy Prawns, Mushroom Duxelle, Chicken Tikka Kebab, and Vanjaram Tandoori Fish.

Location: VIP Road

3. Misaki

Misaki, a new restaurant venture by Daspalla Executive Court, should be your destination to indulge in the rich experience of Pan Asian cuisine. From its Asian-inspired interiors and cutlery to the soft gold lighting, and the quirky Asian music playing in the background, this restaurant is a must-visit spot for couples who love to try out new cuisines. The restaurant is known for its succulent Dim sum, appetizing sushis, unique yet familiar Tibetan Thupaka, flavourful curries, and filling main courses like noodles and fried rice.

Location: Ram Nagar

4. Asta’s Desi Dhaba

Asta’s Desi Dhaba is an aesthetically pleasing restaurant surrounded by greenery, eccentric paintings, and comfortable yet stylish seating. With both indoor and rooftop seating, it’s an ideal spot for a romantic dinner date. Locals recommend trying the Hariyali Chicken Tikka, Crispy Chicken, Dragon Paneer, Special Chicken Keema Egg, and Reshmi Chicken Kebab.

Location: Madhavadhara

5. Horizon Restaurant

Horizon is a decade-old restaurant known for its quality service and menu that still carries its retro and elegant charm despite the evolving food scene in the city.

This restaurant is among those which have live music performances. Located on the seventh floor of Hotel Dolphin, it offers panoramic city views along with a fine dining experience.

The premium interiors exude a rustic treehouse charm with sophisticated seating and impeccable service. Golden Prawns, Dolphin Special Biriyani, Dessert Platter, and Crispy Baby Corn are some of the highly recommended dishes in the restaurant.

Location: Hotel Dolphin, Daba Garden Road

6. Twilight Rooftop Restaurant

As the name suggests, Twilight offers rooftop seating, transforming into a dreamy wonderland at night with colorful lights cascading from above. As Vizag’s first rooftop restaurant with an open kitchen and mocktail bar, it delivers the perfect romantic vibe for a date night dinner.

Location: Pandurangapuram

7. B……Zag Beach Club

This newly opened restaurant is dishing out scrumptious food options with a view. Being Vizag’s first pub with a sea view, an outdoor pet-friendly cafe, this spot is perfect if you have a furry friend accompanying you on your date night! Popular dishes here include Spicy Chicken Wings, Punjabi Gosht Biryani, their special kebabs, and the dessert platter.

Location: Bheemunipatnam

Planning a date night with your partner is always special and heartwarming. This Valentine’s Day, take it a step further and have a memorable candlelight-esque dinner date at these spots in Visakhapatnam!

