Are you heading out for a family lunch or a celebratory dinner, but don’t want to leave your pets home alone? They’re also part of the family after all. Luckily, these pet-friendly cafes in Vizag allow your fur babies to be a part of all your celebrations!

1. Wabi Sabi Art Cafe

This art cafe in Vizag with its extraordinary wall art, cozy and calming ambiance, and delicious food offers a delightful place to host parties or hangout with friends. The best part is that you can bring your pets along and the friendly staff will make them feel right at home! They have a range of pasta, pizzas, and Korean dishes, with their Alio Oglio and Chicken Alfredo being bestsellers. They also have a range of board games and snooker to ensure you have a blast, without leaving your pets behind!

Location: 315, Alluri Sitarama Raju Marg, Dayal Nagar Colony, Vishalakshi Nagar

Timings: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm

2. Gypsy Resto Cafe

With both indoor and outdoor seating, Gypsy Resto Cafe is slowly but surely becoming Vizagites’ go-to destination for everything from celebrations to weekend brunches. Although they only allow pets in the outside seating area, it doesn’t take away the fun of having your pets with you during family meals and celebrations! With an extensive menu, featuring an array of quick bites and full-fledged meals, Gypsy is among the top contenders in the category of pet-friendly cafes.

Location: Firing Range Rd, Yendada

Timings: 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

3. Selene Resto Cafe

This new hotspot in Vizag serving lip-smacking Korean, Italian, and Continental food is quickly becoming pet-parents’ favourite. This vibrant cafe with its extraordinary interiors, a wide range of delectable food, and pet-friendly rules has a menu that features an array of starters, pastas, and rice items. Attracting pet owners from across the city, this resto cafe is becoming the talk of the town!

Location: Plot 25, Rd Number 1, beside Hotel Sea Rock, Daspalla Hills, Pandurangapuram

Timings: 10:30 am – 10:30 pm

4. Paradiso Resto Cafe

Whether you’re looking to spend a relaxing afternoon with your pet or simply want to indulge in some delicious food, Paradiso Resto Cafe is the place to be. With a range of pizzas, pocket-friendly combos, South Indian breakfasts and so much more, Paradiso Resto Cafe makes for an excellent place to have Sunday brunch with your pet! So, leash up your furry friend and head over to this cafe!

Location: 7-5, 82, RK Beach Rd, Pandurangapuram

Timings: Monday to Saturday: 6:00 am – 12:00 am; Sunday: 12:00 pm – 12:00 am

These places have quickly become sanctuaries for pet lovers and their furry companions. Plan a visit to one of these pet-friendly cafes in Vizag, and spend quality time with your four-legged family!

