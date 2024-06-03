If you’re looking to feast your eyes and taste buds on luxury, the newly re-opened Vista, an upscale all-day dining restaurant at The Park Visakhapatnam, is the place to be. It is designed to offer guests a breathtaking culinary and visual experience, according to Jaydeep Biswas, the hotel’s General Manager. Providing panoramic views overlooking the Bay of Bengal, the restaurant aims to create an unforgettable dining ambience that pairs scenic beauty with gourmet cuisine.

“Vista has opened its doors for our esteemed guests, and we are really excited about the same,” said Biswas, about the restaurant, which officially opened on 2 June 2024. “It brings us immense joy to announce that after months of meticulous planning and anticipation, we are delighted to welcome patrons to indulge in an Anything But Ordinary Dining Experience.”

Jaydeep Biswas emphasised Vista’s commitment to creating not only a meal, but an unforgettable experience that tantalises taste buds, delights the senses, and leaves guests craving for more. The ambience at the restaurant is described as warm, sophisticated, and magical.

The menu is a celebration of flavours, drawing inspiration from both local culinary traditions and global influences. Whether the guests crave the exclusivity of International Cuisine or prefer the familiarity of the local dishes, the diverse menu has something to delight every palate. Sudhakar Eagala, the head chef, spoke to us about the renews menu, saying, “Our menu has diverse offerings, from global to local Andhra cuisine. With the opening, we have added an À la carte menu for our diners.” From varied salads to pan-Asian goodness, and delectable local Andhra foods, to luxe desserts and Indian sweets – customers can indulge in whatever strikes their fancy.

Vista has a range of beverage options, including a well-curated wine list, signature cocktails, and zero-alcohol cocktail alternatives. To enrich the dining atmosphere further, the restaurant will feature live music performances, ensuring a unique and unforgettable experience that blends gourmet cuisine with stunning visuals and auditory delight.

“We cannot wait to share our passion for food and hospitality and to create memories that will last a lifetime with our guests,” Biswas added.

Vista, at The Park, is located at Dr NTR Beach Rd, Lawsons Bay Colony, Pedda Waltair, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh 530023.

