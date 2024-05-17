Although it’s renowned for cozy, pocket-friendly cafes, Vizag also has an array of fine-dining restaurants to choose from. The next time you’re in the mood to splurge on yourself or have an extravagant meal with your loved ones, check out this list of fine-dining restaurants:

1. Ming Garden

Housed in the magnificent ‘The Gateway Hotel’, Ming Garden offers a range of Asian delicacies. With its appetizing platters of seafood, and lavish dishes like Wok Fried Lamb in Hot Garlic Sauce and Lohan-style braised Tofu with Bamboo Shoot, Ming Garden is perfect for an extravagant meal. Their menu also has an array of starters and exclusive desserts like Dates Pancakes and their infamous Dragon Roll.

2. Zaffran

Among Novotel’s many restaurants is Zaffran, a paradise for those who love a good North Indian and Mughlai meal. With its magnificent ambience and extensive menu, Zaffran makes for a spectacular fine-dining restaurant. Their menu features a variety of starters like Murgh Malai Tikka, main course bestsellers like Murgh Tikka Makhani, and delectable desserts like Almond Rabdi Cake and Dates Pudding.

3. The Eatery

The Eatery, a part of Four Points by Sheraton is known for its extensive food menu and glamorous atmosphere. Right from soothing soups like Tomato and Basil Soup served with garlic bread to delicious Greek salads and starters like Mutton Pepper Fry to an endless list of delicious main course dishes, their menu has it all! With its earthly tones and aroma-filled air, The Eatery is an excellent option for a lovely fine dining experience!

4. Horizon



Dolphin Hotel’s Horizon luxurious atmosphere paired with its equally luxurious, multi-cuisine food options is perfect for an unforgettable night of fine dining. Their menu has everything from soups, and a range of starters to an array of Indian, Chinese, and Oriental main course dishes. They also serve alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic drinks. And don’t forget to get something from their extensive dessert menu!

5. Vista by The Park

The grandeur of this restaurant, coupled with its elaborate menu that has anything your heart desires guarantees a grand meal. From starters and soups from around the world to Indian, Oriental, Italian, and American dishes, Vista’s menu has everything perfect for a four-course meal. Their desserts that cater to all preferences, gluten-free or not, are to die for!

6. The Square



The Square is one of Novotel’s several restaurants that offer a lavish and delicious spread. This spacious and brightly lit restaurant offers an array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian International dishes. They serve alcoholic as well as non-alcoholic drinks. With a wide selection of food, top-notch service, and majestic ambience, The Square is a great option for fine dining.

7. Mekong



Catering to vegetarians, non-vegetarians, vegans and gluten-free individuals alike, this Asian Restaurant in Hotel Green Park is a local favourite. It is a one-stop destination for authentic Asian food. Known for its Jasmine Tea, Prawn Crackers, Pad Thai, and Coconut Jaggery Icecream, Mekong offers a range of soul-soothing dishes. People rave about their themed decor and excellent service.

It’s never a bad idea to splurge on an extravagant meal! So go ahead, and explore these restaurants in Vizag the next time you fancy a night of fine dining and rest assured, you will have the time of your life!