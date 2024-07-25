On 25 July 2024, the driver of a vehicle laden with over 300 gas cylinders, who had a heart attack on the way, averted a major accident in Visakhapatnam by bringing the vehicle to a halt and parking it on the roadside. Later, he collapsed on the steering and died. The incident took place at Maruti Junction near Gajuwaka.

According to reports, the driver, Narava Srinivasa Rao (50), of the Autonagar area, who was working for a gas company, got the cylinders loaded and left the place for Malkapuram. When he reached Maruthi junction, the driver suffered a heart attack, and even during such a critical situation, he acted cleverly and slowed the vehicle by dashing it against a road divider to stop it.

Passers-by, who noticed the driver collapsing on a steering, called the 108 vehicle and informed the Malkapuram police. The ambulance personnel, who reached the spot, examined the driver and confirmed that he was dead. The police shifted the body to King George Hospital (KGH) for postmortem examination.

The driver, by acting cleverly, averted a major accident as several oil companies were located at the place where the incident took place. If the vehicle met with an accident and the gas cylinders exploded, it would have caused major damage in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu