25 nautical miles from Vizag, a fishing boat near Pudimadaka, in the Achutapuram mandal of Anakapalli district, caught on fire on the night of 17 June, 2024, resulting in an accident. Seven fishermen had set out to catch fish and were unexpectedly caught in a frightening situation as the boat caught on fire. Thanks to another fishing boat nearby, they were able to be rescued safely. However, it is reported that they incurred approximately Rs 40 lakh worth of property loss in the accident.

The rescued crew include Vasupalli Raju (36), Vasupalli Appanna (58), Vasupalli Dasilu (41), Vasupalli Apparao (41), Ganagalla Yerikodu (40), Mylapalli Yerrayya (50), Ganagalla Poliraju (20).

The fishing boat catching fire is not the only accident in Vizag to be reported today. Earlier, post midnight of 17 June, the battery of a ventilator exploded at the IRCU ward, CSR block in KGH, Visakhapatnam. Smoke spread to the entire ward, where a total of eight patients were present. All were rescued safely and shifted to the next ward by the staff and doctors present.

Further details analysing the causes behind both accidents are awaited.

