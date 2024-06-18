A battery of a ventilator at the ICU ward in the CSR block of King George Hospital (KGH) in Visakhapatnam exploded, causing an accident post-midnight of 17 June 2024, causing panic to patients. Following the explosion of the battery, smoke spread to the entire ward at KGH, making patients in the room panicky. Reacting immediately, doctors in the ward got the patients shifted to the surgical ICU where all of them were safe. According to hospital superintendent D Sivananda, the situation has come under control within an hour.

Call to doctors

Earlier in the day, a meeting was held in the hospital where Vamsikrishna Srinivas, MLA-elect from Visakhapatnam South, introduced himself to the hospital doctors and staff. Participating in the meeting along with District Collector A Mallikharjuna, the MLA-elect exhorted doctors to extend the best possible medical care to the patients and further boost the image of the hospital. Doctors should work with more dedication to ensure patients are satisfied with the treatment.

Vamsikrishna Srinivas promised to do his best for the development of the hospital. The District Collector claimed that several works were taken up with CSR funds for the development of the hospital. The works were in different stages of progress and steps were afoot to complete them, he added.

Hospital superintendent Sivananda and others were present. The battery explosion at KGH, Visakhapatnam, thankfully did not cause any casualties, and the accident was resolved.

