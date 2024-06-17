Vangalapudi Anitha, who has assumed office as the Minister for Home and Disaster Management, held a review meeting with senior officials at the Circuit House in Visakhapatnam on 17 June 2024. The Minister mainly focussed on law and order, ganja trade and drug trafficking in Visakhapatnam. The functioning of the police personnel also came up for discussion.

After allotting the Home portfolio to her, Anitha vowed to end ganja smuggling in the State. District Collector A Mallikharjuna, City Police Commissioner A Ravishankar and others were present at the meeting.

Earlier, Anitha visited the Simhachalam temple and had a darshan of the deity. Speaking at the temple, she talked tough on the encroachment of temple lands. Such activities would not be tolerated hereafter, the Minister warned.

Observing that some officials still had a soft corner towards the YSRCP, Vangalapudi Anitha, during the review meeting in Visakhapatnam, cautioned them to change their attitude or face action. It may be recalled here that the TDP during its campaign targeted the YSRCP government on ganja smuggling, drug trafficking and the deteriorating law and order situation in Visakhapatnam.

Later, addressing the media, Anitha asserted that ganja smuggling would be dealt with an iron hand. A special task force would be set up to curb the menace in the plain areas, she said. The Home Minister further said the Disha police stations would hereafter function as Mahila police stations.

