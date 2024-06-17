Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chintakayala Ayyanna Pathrudu, who has been elected from the Narsipatnam Assembly constituency seven times, is likely to be appointed as the Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Legislative Assembly. According to sources, his name has already been finalised for the key post and an announcement by the TDP chief may be made in a day or two.

Ayyanna Pathrudu had served as a Minister for five terms during the TDP regime. Having graduated from the government college in Kakinada, Ayyanna Pathrudu entered politics when NTR had floated the Telugu Desam Party. Since then he has been playing a key role in the party and has emerged as a strong leader in North Andhra.

Palla made TDP State chief

While Ayyanna is likely to be the AP Legislative Assembly Speaker, Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLA-elect of the Gajuwaka Assembly constituency in Visakhapatnam district, has been appointed as the State president of the Telugu Desam Party, replacing K Atchennaidu. Orders have been issued by the party’s national president and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu making the appointment.

Chandrababu Naidu, while making the appointment, lauded the services of Atchennaidu for the party. He hoped Srinivasa Rao would discharge his duties as the party State chief successfully. Srinivasa Rao has topped the list of TDP MLAs-elect who got big majorities. He won the Gajuwaka seat by a margin of over 95,000. He defeated Gudivada Amarnath, who had served as the IT and Industries Minister in the Jaganmohan Reddy Cabinet.

He lost the election in 2014 from the same constituency. During the time of recent elections, Srinivasa Rao was made the Visakhapatnam Parliamentary party in-charge.

