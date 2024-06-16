MakeMyTrip, a well-known travel company, has opened its advanced store near Ramnagar in Visakhapatnam. Launching the MakeMyTrip office on 16 June 2024, Ganababu, MLA-elect of Visakhapatnam West, said the new facility would benefit people to book travel packages offline also. The MLA-elect spoke about new travel packages being offered by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department. He hailed the establishment of a regional office in Visakhapatnam for the people of six districts of North Andhra and two Godavari districts. Stating that Visakhapatnam was the 9th richest city in the country, he said it attracts tourists on a big scale. Ganababu further said that an international airport would come up in Bhogapuram shortly.

Pydah Krishna Prasad, Head of Pydah Educational Institutions, said that MakeMyTrip was very popular and the opening of its office in the city was laudable. He underlined the need for more such organisations as the tourist flow to the city was on the rise.

Satish Aakar, Managing Director of the company’s franchise office, said that they were fortunate to have the opportunity to operate in Visakhapatnam. The number of travellers increased in the last five years, he said, pointing out more international flight services would be operated once the Bhogapuram airport becomes operational.

“Our company representatives will extend all cooperation to travellers during shipping and sightseeing in foreign countries,” he said. “We arrange tours and travel for 176 countries,” he said. Company associate director Manish Bharati and others spoke at the MakeMyTrip office opening in Visakhapatnam.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu