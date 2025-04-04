As part of IPL 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are going to play against Mumbai Indians (MI) on their home ground on 4th April at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Check out the pitch report and predicted playing 11 for the game.

Both teams have had a mixed start to the season, each securing one win from their three matches. LSG began with a narrow one-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, rebounded with a five-wicket victory over SunRisers Hyderabad, but then suffered an eight-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings. On the other hand, MI started with losses to Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans but claimed an eight-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last outing.

Weather Report:

The weather in Lucknow is expected to be clear with a maximum temperature of around 37°C. There are no signs of rain, so the match is expected to proceed without any interruptions.

Pitch Report:

The Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch is known to favour spinners due to its dry and slow surface. The ball grips and doesn’t come onto the bat easily, making stroke play difficult. The boundaries are relatively long by Indian standards. Pace bowlers with variations, especially slower balls, are likely to be effective.

Predicted Playing 11:

LSG: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Impact Player: Prince Yadav

MI: Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandy, Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur.

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

Players to Watch Out For:

LSG: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi

MI: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult

MI vs LSG win Prediction:

Given the current form and team compositions, the match is expected to be closely contested. However, LSG might have a slight edge playing on their home ground.

