As part of IPL 2025, the form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is going to play against Punjab Kings (PBSK) on their home ground on 1st April at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Check out the pitch report and predicted playing 11 for the game.

Both teams LSG and PBSK have won a match in this year’s IPL. LSG made a big comeback by beating the in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) after losing a nail-biting match against Delhi Capitals on 24th March. On the other hand, PBSK won against Gujarat Titans (GT) in a high-scoring match in Ahemadabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

LSG and PBSK have faced each other four times since 2022, and LSG dominated PBSK by winning 3 out of 4 match-ups. Both teams are now under their new captains making big changes to their side in this match-up for Tata IPL 2025.

Weather Report:

The good news for cricket lovers is Lucknow will be having a sunny day with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and no signs of interruption due to rain.

Today’s IPL match Pitch Report :

The Ekana Stadium pitch has traditionally favoured spinners, offering enough grip to make it slow and challenging for batters, as the ball doesn’t come onto the bat easily.

Additionally, the stadium features longer boundaries compared to typical Indian standards, posing yet another challenge for hitters.

Pacers with a variety of clever variations can also leave their mark here, with slower deliveries expected to play a significant role.

Predicted Playing 11:

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Impact Sub: Vijaykumar Vyshak

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav

Impact Sub: Digvesh Rathi

Players to watch out for:

LSG: Shardul Thakur, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller and Ravi Bishnoi

SRH: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen

Win Prediction: PBSK- 49%, LSG- 51%

