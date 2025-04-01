Visakhapatnam is rapidly evolving as a playground for luxury seekers, From breathtaking ocean views to high-end hospitality, the city is elevating its status as a premier destination for those who crave elegance and comfort. Whether you’re here for business, leisure, or just to soak in the coastal charm, Vizag’s hotel scene is stepping up its game like never before. Take a look at some of the most luxurious existing and upcoming five-star hotels in Vizag.

Novotel Varun Beach

With a front-row seat to the Bay of Bengal, Novotel Varun Beach is where luxury meets breathtaking views. Imagine sipping your morning coffee while watching the sunrise over the sea—perfection, right? With an infinity pool, a rooftop restaurant, and premium rooms, this hotel blends comfort with sophistication, making it one of Vizag’s top choices for travellers who want the best of everything.

The Park

With modern interiors, lush lawns, and a stunning pool that overlooks the ocean, this five-star getaway offers a perfect mix of tranquillity and satisfaction with amenities like a private beach, outdoor pool, fitness centre, Aura spa, multiple dining options, and business facilities. Whether you’re enjoying a spa treatment or dining under the stars, every moment here is curated for elegance and relaxation.

Radisson Blu Resort

Nestled between lush greenery and a pristine coastline far from the city noise, Radisson Blu is all about sleek luxury with facilities such as a high-end bar, fitness centre, hybrid meeting rooms, spa, daycare faculties and other world-class amenities, this resort promises an experience that is both stylish and comfortable. If you love unwinding by the pool or indulging in gourmet cuisine, Radisson Blu will surely exceed your expectations.

The Dolphin Hotel

One of Vizag’s most trusted names in hospitality, The Dolphin Hotel has been a favourite for decades. Located in the heart of the city, it is known for its impeccable service, luxurious rooms, and fine dining options. Whether you’re in town for business or leisure, Dolphin ensures a stay that’s both convenient and plush.

Upcoming Five-Star Hotels in Vizag

Oberoi Hotel and Resort (Trident Hotel Project)

When the Oberoi Group steps into a city, luxury follows. Vizag is about to welcome a Trident Hotel as part of a grand project near the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport.

This ultra-premium resort will feature over 300 private villas spread across 42 acres, making it one of the most luxurious destinations in South India. Expect world-class service, breathtaking landscapes, and an experience that will redefine opulence in the city.

Varun Bay Sands, an Eco-Friendly Luxury Hotel

Taking luxury to new heights, Varun Group is set to replace the former Taj Gateway Hotel with an eco-friendly, mixed-use luxury project. Expected to be completed by 2028, this upcoming five-star hotel will include 374 sea-facing rooms, making this hotel a stunning blend of modern architecture and sustainability, offering top-tier hospitality while keeping environmental consciousness at its core. Located in RK Beach and overlooking the Bay of Bengal, this development is expected to redefine luxury stays in Vizag.

Red Fox Hotel (by Lemon Tree)

Luxury is getting a new address with Lemon Tree’s Red Fox Hotel, a much-awaited addition to Vizag’s hospitality scene. Strategically located near key transport hubs, this hotel promises a perfect blend of convenience and opulence. With modern rooms, top-notch amenities, and an unmistakable touch of elegance, Red Fox is all set to cater to high-end travellers looking for a premium stay.

With an impressive lineup of existing and upcoming five-star hotels, Vizag is quickly strengthening its place as a top luxury destination and a hospitality powerhouse.

Also read: 6 Impressive Star Hotels and Restaurants Coming Up in Visakhapatnam To Watch Out For

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Related content.