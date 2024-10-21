With the construction of a new International airport and the announcement of fresh IT facilities, Visakhapatnam’s development has taken a remarkable upturn. As these developments will ring in new milestones and achievements, they are also expected to attract new people to the city. How will the city welcome them? Well, these upcoming hotels and restaurants in Visakhapatnam will be sure to give the newcomers a stylish welcome:

1. Red Fox Hotel

A key player in the hospitality field, Lemon Tree Hotels, announced the construction of a Red Fox Hotel in Visakhapatnam back in 2023. With 50 well-appointed rooms, a fitness centre, a conference room, a restaurant, and more, the hotel will be a welcome addition for frequent travellers.

It is being built close to the Visakhapatnam Airport and Visakhapatnam Junction, so that visitors may be well-connected to different parts of the city. The hotel is expected to open by 2026.

2. Radisson Blu

The existing Radisson Blu Hotel in Visakhapatnam has been wildly successful. Over time, it has played host to important public figures and big events.

Following in its footsteps, a second five-star Radisson Blu Hotel is being constructed near the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone. This venture is part of the hotel group’s strategy to open a new hotel every 20 days across India.

3. Oberoi Hotel and Resort

Adding to Vizag’s growing luxury properties, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts is reportedly developing a Trident Hotel near the upcoming Alluri Sitaramaraju (Bhogapuram) International Airport, just 8 kilometres away.

The project, which also includes a seven-star resort featuring 300 private villas spread over 42 acres, is well underway with an investment of Rs 350 crore. With its prime location and upscale facilities, the property is expected to inflate tourism and create about 5,500 jobs in the city. It is one of the most anticipated hotels in Visakhapatnam.

4. Miscellaneous 5-star Hotel in Madhurawada

In another part of the city, the VMRDA has revealed plans to construct a five-star hotel in Madhurawada, along with high-rise 31 and 14-floored IT towers. The project was announced by VMRDA in August 2024.

5. Revolving Restaurant

VMRDA has had a longstanding proposal to build a 100-pax revolving restaurant atop Kailasagiri Hill. The project is envisioned to attract people from all over and give a scenic view of the city like never before.

During a press conference in August 2024, the VMRDA commissioner confirmed that the project is still active. Along with it, other developments including an amusement park, science museum, and more are also set to come up in Kailasagiri.

6. MV Maa Floating Restaurant

A much-anticipated development on the horizon is the transformation of the abandoned Bangladesh cargo ship MV Maa (near Tenneti Park) into a floating restaurant. The project, led by Shore and Ship Resort Pvt Ltd (SSRPL) – who signed an MoU in 2023 – is awaiting environmental clearances and is expected to become a reality soon.

SSRPL has agreed to invest Rs 30 crore into the project, which will create employment for about 200 individuals. Once completed, the MV Maa Floating Restaurant will make for a lovely dining experience along Vizag’s coastline.

With these hotels and restaurants coming up, Visakhapatnam will hopefully start to offer some unique hospitality experiences to both residents and tourists. Which of these developments are you looking forward to the most? Comment below and let us know!

