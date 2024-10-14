Vizag’s future is often summed up in terms like IT Hub and Financial City. Between these two movements, another hum of development that is growing stronger here is on the educational front. Up until now, prestigious powerhouses like Andhra University, Mrs AVN College, GITAM university and more such distinguished schools of learning have attracted students from across the world to Vizag.

Moving on, who will drive this bandwagon forward? Here are three such universities anticipated to come up in Visakhapatnam and shape a new chapter in education.

1. Global MedTech University

Andhra Pradesh Medical Technology Zone (AMTZ) recently announced its decision to launch a pioneering “Global MedTech University.” This will be India’s first university entirely dedicated to medical technology, created through a public-private partnership with leading industry players.

The institution will officially begin admitting students in the 2025-26 academic year, offering specialized programs such as an MBA in medical regulatory affairs, MTech in medical device technology, bioengineering, and PhDs in related fields.

The university is currently under construction at AMTZ and initial intake will accommodate 250 students.

2. Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy – Permanent Campus

Boosting Visakhapatnam’s academic infrastructure, the Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE) will soon shift to its permanent campus at Vangali village, Anakapalli district.

The foundation stone for this project, worth Rs 738 crore, was laid in March 2024. The campus, which spans 200 acres, is designed by a leading architectural firm from Mumbai, with Central Public Works Department overseeing the project.

Currently operating from Andhra University, IIPE aims to relocate by July 2025, bringing its students and faculty to a state-of-the-art facility. Phase one construction has already commenced.

3. AI University

Visakhapatnam might soon play host to a world-class Artificial Intelligence University as part of the state’s new IT policy, according to State IT and HR Minister Nara Lokesh, who recently announced the vision during his visit in August.

The university, if constructed, will drive innovation across sectors like robotics, healthcare, and education. Drawing parallels to elite institutions like ISB, the AI University is expected to play a key role in the city’s ambition of becoming a $100 billion economy within five years, he said.

The university would be a central part of efforts to position Vizag as a leading IT hub and a magnet for cutting-edge technology firms.

These universities are set to change the game for Visakhapatnam, helping education meet real-world industry needs. As the city grows into a tech and education hub, it’s clear that students here will have a major edge. With these institutions leading the charge, Vizag is quickly becoming the place to be for forward-thinking learning and innovation.

