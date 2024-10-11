Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has officially given the green light to establish an IT facility in Visakhapatnam. The news was welcomed with a slew of praise and appreciation by a large portion of the city’s population, and justifiably so! As one of India’s leading IT giants, TCS’s expansion here could positively affect many aspects of life in the seaside city. The company’s entry into Vizag is expected to bring along some wonderful, evolutionary developments:

1. Direct and Indirect Jobs

The announcement about TCS’s IT facility in Visakhapatnam made it clear that the establishment would create 10,000 jobs in the city. From tech professionals to support staff, the IT sector workforce will likely grow exponentially.

Increased consumption by employees and partners associated with the company would drive a surge in indirect employment opportunities. As a result, more jobs could be created in housing, transport, real estate, hospitality, and retail sectors. This, in turn, would boost the local economy.

2. More IT Investments

With TCS setting up shop in Vizag, the city would become an attractive destination for other multinational companies, especially in the IT sector.

The State Government has already extended invitations to companies, including NASSCOM. Recently, Capgemini was seen scouting for Visakhapatnam as a potential future workplace for its employees.

The presence of a major player like TCS could motivate such companies to make the move to the coastal town, solidifying the anticipated “tech boom.”

3. Improved Talent Pool

With TCS in Visakhapatnam, the need for skilled labour in IT and allied sectors would grow. Accordingly, the local talent pool would expand, with more people skilling themselves up to meet the demand. Local education and training institutions would also see a boost.

4. A More Cosmopolitan Culture

The presence of a global brand like TCS will likely attract professionals from different parts of India and abroad. This migration could make Vizag a diverse, dynamic city. With new residents bringing their cultures and lifestyles to the city, Vizag would continue evolving into a bustling, cosmopolitan hub.

5. Increase in GDP

The cumulative effect of all the above-stated developments would likely result in an overall increase in Visakhapatnam’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). With TCS’s contribution to the local IT industry and other sectors, the city’s economic output is expected to expand.

The presence of the TCS IT facility in Visakhapatnam could bring a wave of positive changes, from employment to economic growth. As this project moves forward, we can’t wait to see these changes take shape!

