Social media is abuzz with rumours that Capgemini, a renowned IT company, might establish a development centre in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. The talk was sparked by a workplace survey of the employees recently undertaken by the company, where a question was asked regarding locations in which employees would like to see Capgemini expand its footprint. Visakhapatnam was listed as a choice. Other cities, including Bhopal, Chandigarh, Indore, Jaipur, Kochi, Lucknow, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram are also in the running.

While rumours are that the company is reportedly in discussions with the state government to finalize the location, an official announcement from Capgemini is still pending. In a report by Sakshi, it was explained that representatives of the software company met with the State Government for a consultation.

Despite a lack of confirmation, many take it as a positive sign that Vizag is being considered as an option. Called the IT hub of the State, Vizag last welcomed another IT giant when Infosys expanded a new development centre in the city. Following it, Randstad, another multinational company, also made a mark by opening offices in Vizag. Reportedly, many IT companies, including TCS and CTS are currently looking to expand into tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Visakhapatnam may have an advantage in this regard, as the location offers lower operating costs and reduced attrition for big companies.

A French multinational company, Capgemini is an IT services and consulting company that offers strategy, design, operations, and more. Notably, the company has already set up offices in Bhubaneswar, Noida, Gandhinagar, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Salem, Kolkata, Trichy, Hyderabad, Gurugram, and Coimbatore. Whether Capgemini offices open their doors in Vizag or not, citizens are certainly excited at the prospect of more employment in the city.

