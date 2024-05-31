Places like beaches, parks with greenery and air-conditioned shopping malls are seen crowded as the people in Visakhapatnam have been thronging them, unable to bear sultry weather conditions due to high humidity levels for the past couple of days. People are seen unwinding at the beaches till late at night to have some respite from the sweltering weather. Soaring humidity levels make people sweat around the clock, causing discomfort to them.

Adding to the torrid conditions, frequent disruptions in power supply make life miserable. Residents of the city have been experiencing frequent unscheduled power cuts for hours since the onset of summer. It is learnt the widening gap between supply and demand leads to load shedding. Complaints of unscheduled power cuts pour in from several areas in the city.

While there is no let-up in horrible weather conditions in Visakhapatnam, the neighbouring Agency belt is experiencing occasional rainfall, bringing down the temperature. Of late, the number of tourists visiting Araku Valley and Chaparai waterfalls has gone up as the people from the city are looking for cool zones to have some relief. The hot and humid conditions are likely to continue till the southwest monsoon, which touches Kerala ahead of two days, advances into Andhra Pradesh.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.