With things heating up as summer approaches, everyone is left pondering about what they can do to cool down. Some might think of a trip to an ice cream shop or a nice, refreshing cool drink as ways to cool down. For the more adventurous, a trek to a snow-capped mountain or a journey to a colder place might be the more appealing option as the weather warms up. However, the option of taking a dip in cool and clear water always remains one of the most refreshing activities to do in the summer. India has many hidden gems in the form of natural swimming holes. These water bodies will reward you with a refreshing experience this summer and also several breathtaking pictures for your Instagram page.

Here are five waterfalls in India with natural pools in these places for a refreshing summer swim as the weather heats up.

Devkund Falls, Maharashtra

This location is a popular spot for picnicgoers as well as tourists. The waters in the pool of this plunge waterfall are a gorgeous turquoise blue and are an absolute enticement for visitors to take a dip in. The sunsets over these pristine waterfalls are simply to die for and should not be missed out on when visiting these falls.

Kempty Falls, Uttarakhand

Located near the beautiful town of Mussoorie, these stunning, blue pools of these waterfalls promise to offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Situated around 4,500 feet above sea level, these falls should also offer pleasant weather in the summer. To add to this, the falls and pools are surrounded by lush greenery that offers additional protection from the sun’s heat.

Krang Suri Falls, Meghalaya

Being just a three-hour drive away from Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya, these falls are one of the most convenient ones to visit. The beauty of this fall is not just captivating, it has also drawn filmmakers from Bollywood to come shoot here. There are also local restaurants around the falls that one can try after a dip in these mesmerizing waters.

Gallu Falls, Himachal Pradesh

The pools of these falls are a must-visit for those who enjoy spending their time in the water. The pristine waters of the pools over here make it one of the most picturesque on this list of places for a summer swim in India. The pool is rather secluded which makes it the perfect place for travelers looking for a place to relax and unwind while taking a dip.

Neergah Falls, Uttarakhand

Located just off of the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, the pools of these falls are a favorite swimming hole for travelers during the summer months. The jade-blue waters of these pools are just what is needed during the heat waves that summers bring. This spot is a must-visit for those seeking refuge from the summer sun.

Let us know which of these waterfalls in India are you visiting this year before the summer heat takes over.

