Chitrakote Waterfalls, situated just 300 Kilometers from Vizag, is a beautiful and serene escape one should definitely visit. The waterfalls are located on river Indravati, in the Bastar District, Chhattisgarh. Although you can reach the location by rail or air, the ideal way to reach there is by road, as it promises a dreamy drive. The specialty of this waterfall is that during rainy days, this water is reddish, and it looks absolutely white during the summer moonlight night.

Dense forest surrounds the picturesque waterfalls, which further enhances its natural beauty. At a given point, a minimum of three streams and a maximum of seven streams fall on different occasions. The waterfall is also known as the “Niagra of India” as it is almost 90 feet tall and is a majestic gush of water. On your way to Chitrakote Waterfalls, you can also visit the Tirathgarh Waterfalls, another beautiful spot. Tirathgargh waterfalls are located just 35 Kilometers from Jagdalpur and are an ideal location to stop for a small picnic on your road trip.

The ideal route to take to Chitrakote Waterfalls from Vizag is via Araku, and then heading North towards Jeypore and Jagdalpur. The water is located at a distance of 40 Kilometers from Jagdalpur. If you’re interested in wildlife, consider a visit to Kanger Valley National Park, which is on the way to Jagdalpur. While in Jagdalpur, make sure to also visit the local markets and cultural sites. Do remember to check the weather conditions and also to make the necessary arrangements for your eventful road trip.

