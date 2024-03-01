In a quiet ceremony on 29 February, Tourism Minister, R K Roja officially opened the disputed resorts on Rushikonda Hill, overlooking the sea. Notable attendees included Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham seer, Swaroopanandendra Saraswati, Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader, Y V Subba Reddy, and IT Minister, Gudivada Amarnath.

The project’s progress has encountered obstacles, including legal conflicts related to its construction. As a consequence, the inauguration event was low-profile, with restricted media coverage and public discussion. Nevertheless, officials maintain that they secured all essential approvals in accordance with environmental and regulatory norms.

Roja asserted that the construction of the Rushikonda Hill resorts adhered to Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) approval obtained in 2021, with subsequent clearances acquired over time. She justified the project, stating that it aimed to upgrade Visakhapatnam to an international standard, by by establishing world-class facilities.

The Rishikonda resorts have been constructed after demolishing the Haritha Beach Resorts, which had previously been on the hill since 2006.

Facilities and Future Plans

The resorts, covering 9.88 acres, consist of seven blocks spanning 13,793 square meters. The infrastructure includes roads, drainage, water supply, lighting, and parking. The blocks, named Vengi-A, Vengi-B, Kalinga, Gajapathi, Vijayanagara A, B, and C, offer various amenities like reception counters, restaurants, banquet halls, guest rooms, premium villas, spa, indoor games, fitness centers, and service areas.

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) reported a total expenditure of Rs 365.24 crore for the redevelopment. This amount covered the expenditure for site leveling, building construction, and internal and external infrastructure.

The IT Minister addressed speculations regarding the resorts’ future, mentioning two possibilities: for tourism purposes, or serving as the Chief Minister’s camp office. A decision is expected soon from the Chief Minister, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. When questioned about the hasty inauguration, Amarnath cited the auspicious ‘muhurtam’ as the reason.

