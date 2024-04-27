On April 27, 2024, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, unveiled the ‘YSRCP Navaratnalu Plus’ manifesto at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli. This manifesto, which has been a focal point for the YSRCP over the past 58 months, outlines key commitments for the upcoming Assembly Elections.

The manifesto pledges to uphold existing welfare schemes that benefit the state’s populace and introduce new initiatives. Here are the key highlights:

1. Elderly Pension Increase

The Chief Minister underscored the planned increase in pensions for the elderly from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500. This increment will be implemented in two stages, with an additional Rs 250 added in January 2028 and another Rs 250 in January 2029. He noted that the YSRCP government’s commitment to elderly pensions, allocating Rs 24,000 crore for pensions to 66 lakh people, is unparalleled in the country.

2. Farmer Welfare Enhancement

The manifesto promises to increase the Rythu Bharosa amount from Rs 67,500 to Rs 80,000, benefiting 53 lakh farmers. The Rythu Bheema scheme will also continue. A novel initiative in the manifesto is the declaration of a habitat with a Dalit population of over 500 as a separate panchayat.

The manifesto also pledges to increase farmer insurance coverage from Rs. 13,500 to Rs. 16,000 and to continue successful schemes such as Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham, and EBC Nestam. The YSR Cheyutha amount will be doubled from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1.50 lakh, to be distributed in four phases.

The YSR Kapu Nestham will be increased to Rs 1.20 lakh, while EBC Nestham will be increased to Rs 1.5 lakh. The YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme will extend a Rs 3 lakh zero-interest loan for five more years.

3. Women Empowerment

The manifesto highlights that three lakh women will receive loans at zero paisa interest rate, and schemes like Kalyanamasthu and Shaadi Tofa will continue. The YSR Bhima scheme will provide Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance for gig workers.

4. Transportation Scheme

The YSR Vihara Mitra scheme will now include lorry drivers in addition to auto drivers, who will also receive Rs 10 lakh of accidental insurance coverage.

5. Youth Empowerment

The manifesto emphasizes youth empowerment through the establishment of skill hubs in 175 constituencies and a Skill University in Tirupati.

6. Infrastructure Improvement

Key infrastructure projects, including the expedited completion of the Polavaram project, the construction of harbours and airports, and the establishment of Heart and Cancer Care Centers across the state, underscore the government’s commitment to comprehensive development and healthcare delivery.

7. Social Welfare Programs

The manifesto reaffirms the government’s dedication to social welfare programs such as Jagananna Chedodu for marginalized communities, free electricity for SC and ST colonies, and financial assistance for the education of government employees’ children.

8. Improvements to Other Schemes

The Chief Minister also announced enhancements to various schemes. The ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme will see an increase from Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000, and three lakh people will benefit from the YSR Zero Paisa Interest scheme. He assured that all eligible individuals without houses would receive house pattas, with priority given to education, health, and women empowerment, among other sectors. The manifesto introduces a unique provision for the formation of separate panchayats in villages with a significant SC population and a minimum of 500 houses.