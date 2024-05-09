On Wednesday, 8 May 2024, a contingent of 1,000 employees from the Vizag Steel Plant (VSP) in Visakhapatnam made their way to the nearby Adani Gangavaram Port Ltd. Their mission was to appeal to the protesting port workers to permit the shipment of raw materials. The VSP, also known as Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), is currently grappling with a shortage of its most crucial raw material, coking coal. The coal is stranded at the port due to an ongoing strike by the port workers.

Senior officials and union leaders from the VSP have made a respectful request to the striking workers at the Gangavaram port. They have asked for the immediate transfer of RINL’s coal from the Gangavaram Port to the RINL, as stated in a press release from the steel plant.

The steel plant reports that this vital raw material has been marooned at the port for almost a month now. This situation poses a significant risk to its operations, machinery, and financial stability.

Atul Bhatt, the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of RINL has penned a letter to the Collector of Visakhapatnam, asking for his assistance in resolving this issue of raw material transportation.

“It is a matter of great concern that the court orders for transportation of coal to RINL through conveyor belt system or otherwise, forthwith, is still to be implemented despite desperate efforts from RINL side,” said Bhatt.

Bhatt pointed out that AGPL, a deep-water port that operates in all weather conditions, has yet to commit to a resolution. Amidst the coal shortage at VSP, he has asked the district administration and police to ensure the peaceful transportation of the raw material using its loaders and dumpers and confirmed that the necessary manpower and machinery are on standby.

