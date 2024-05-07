Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy has claimed that it is he who stopped the privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. Addressing a public meeting at Gajuwaka in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Jagan Reddy said the plant was not privatised as he did not agree to it. “If you vote for the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance, it signals a nod to the VSP privatisation,” he warned.

Referring to the remarks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Anakapalle on Monday that land was not allotted by Andhra Pradesh for the railway zone in Visakhapatnam, the YSRCP chief said the railway authorities had not responded when the State came forward to allot land.

Reiterating that he would take oath as the Chief Minister in Visakhapatnam after 4 June 2024, Jaganmohan Reddy recalled the endeavour of the YSRCP government to make Vizag the executive capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Denying the campaign claiming that there was no development in the State, the Chief Minister said: “We brought revolutionary changes, fishing harbour work has been taken up with Rs. 4,400 crore, 17 medical colleges have been actioned, and 2.31 lakh jobs have been provided,” he pointed out. The Chief Minister further said: “Digital libraries are under construction in 3,000 villages, work on the Bhogapuram airport is progressing at a brisk pace and schools have been given a face-lift under the Nadu-Nedu programme.

Observing that several welfare schemes were introduced during the past 59 months, CM Jagan Reddy, during his public meeting in Gajuwaka said all these would continue only if the YSRCP was voted back to power. They would be discontinued if Chandrababu Naidu was given a chance, he said.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.