The Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), which has been facing a crisis due to a shortage of coal and limestone, has heaved a sigh of relief as the decks have been cleared for the restoration of their supply from the Adani Gangavaram Port. Workers of the port, who were on strike from 12 April 2024, called it off following an agreement with the management. It may be recalled here that operations at the port came to a halt due to the workers’ strike, and the supply of coal and limestone to the VSP was stopped, crippling its work. The port workers joined duty on 17 May (Friday).

As a result of the shortage of coal and limestone, the output in the VSP saw a drastic fall. As the port is likely to supply the two vital resources to the VSP, the latter is all set to resume production.

When the production at the plant came to a halt, its Chief Managing Director (CMD), Atul Bhatt, made an appeal to all stakeholders last month for a joint effort to save the plant from crisis. Terming the crisis unprecedented, the CMD underlined the need for cooperation from all sections to overcome the challenge.

All is not well with the VSP ever since the Centre had proposed to privatise it. It has been facing one crisis after the other. Its workers have been on the warpath for more than three years to save the plant.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.