In the wake of the resumption of the supply of raw materials like coal and limestone from Adani Gangavaram Port on Friday, Atul Bhatt, Chief Managing Director (CMD) of Rashtritya Ihpat Nigam Limited (RINL), expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for their cooperation in resolving the crisis. The Vizag Steel Plant faced an unprecedented crisis when the supply of coal and limestone was stopped from the Gangavaram port due to agitation by workers from 12 April, which has now been called off as the supply resumes.

In his message, the CMD thanked the district administration, residents living around the plant, and all trade unions for giving their support to the plant in the hour of crisis. “The RINL is also thankful to the railways and Visakhapatnam Port Authority for their logistic support. And also to the APEPDCL for ensuring a constant supply of power to the plant,” said Atul Bhatt. He further said: “Now, our focus will be to increase the production in a phased manner and put in best efforts to minimise the loss suffered during the past one month due to the shortage of coal and limestone.”

Accident in plant

A contract worker suffered burn injuries when he accidentally fell into steam water at the coke oven in Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Friday.

The worker, Sambayya of Gantyada Mandal, was rushed to a private hospital in the city.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.