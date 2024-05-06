Prime Minister Narendra Modi has alleged that the Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh did not allot land for the rail zone sanctioned by the Centre with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters. Addressing a public meeting at Anakapalle, near Visakhapatnam, on Monday, Modi further said the State failed to build houses sanctioned by the central government. The Jagan government even failed to complete the Polavaram project.

Modi, who is in Andhra Pradesh to campaign for the NDA candidates, alleged that corruption prevailed everywhere in the State and no development was seen during the YSRCP tenure. Listing the projects taken up by the Centre in Andhra Pradesh, Modi said a six-lane road was laid from Anakapalle to Anantapur, a bulk drug park in Nakkapalli, IIIT, and IIM were sanctioned, and work on the highway between Raipur and Visakhapatnam was in progress. Such initiatives were not taken by the YSRCP government in the State, he observed.

“Sand and land mafia are ruling the roost in AP. Temples were attacked,” said Modi promising to protect temples after NDA comes to power in the State. “People of Andhra Pradesh will have a double-engine government after June 4,” said the Prime Minister exuding confidence that the TDP-BJP-JSP combine would come to power in Andhra Pradesh.

Modi called upon the people to elect CM Ramesh, the combine candidate from the Anakapalle Lok Sabha constituency, and the candidates of the Assembly segments that come under it. Telugu Desam party President, N Chandrababu Naidu, who shared the dais with Modi, said the State would have a bright future as the Prime Minister guaranteed for development. “None can stop the victory of the alliance. We will win 25 Lok Sabha and 160 Assembly seats,” the former Chief Minister predicted.

Earlier, before visiting Visakhapatnam, Modi addressed a public meeting in Rajamahendravaram where he targeted the YSRCP government in the State. Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan attended the Rajamahendravaram meeting.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.