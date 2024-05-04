Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make another visit to Andhra Pradesh to rally for the tripartite alliance between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and Jana Sena party (JSP). His campaign in the state is planned for 6 and 8 May 2024. It is reported that the TDP, leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, will join the Prime Minister on these dates.

The itinerary for Modi’s tour was revealed at the state BJP headquarters by AP BJP spokesperson Lanka Dinakar, TDP MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu, Jana Sena’s Janga Gautam, and State Telugu Farmers’ President Marreddi Srinivasa Reddy.

On 6 May, PM Modi is expected to arrive at Rajahmundry Airport at 3:00 pm and attend a public gathering, ‘Vijaya Shankaravam’, at the Vemagiri area in Rajahmundry Rural at 3:30 pm. He will be campaigning for Rajahmundry’s MP nominee, Daggubati Purandheshwari, and other TDP-BJP-JSP combine leaders. All three parties will participate in the public meeting, for which preparations are underway. The meeting is expected to draw a crowd of two lakh people. Leaders and activists from the Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Eluru, and Narasapuram will be in attendance. In

At 5.45 pm, he will leave Rajahmundry and travel to Vishakapatnam. Upon arrival in Vizag, he will attend a public gathering at Ugginapalem village in Kasimkota Mandal, Anakapalli district, organized by CM Ramesh.

On 8 May, Modi will arrive at the Tirupati Airport at 2:00 pm, and then attend a public gathering at Kilikiri village in the Pileru constituency at 3:00 pm. He will be campaigning for BJP’s MP candidate in Rajampet, Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy and other coalition nominees. He will depart from Tirupati Airport to Gannavaram at 4:00 pm. At 5:00 pm, he will take part in a roadshow in Vijayawada, which will start from Indira Gandhi Stadium and end at Benz Circle.

This is the second phase of PM Modi’s election campaign in the State. Previously, Modi, along with TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party head Pawan Kalyan, had spoken at a public gathering in Boppudi, Chilakaluripet, in Andhra Pradesh on 1 March.

