For the children who have been enjoying since the completion of their examinations, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam will be providing a perfect platform to have fun and frolic, and also to gain some knowledge. The Vizag Zoo will be organising a summer camp from 21 May to 1 June 2024.

According to a press note issued by zoo curator, Nandani Salaria, children in the 5-18 age group are eligible to take part in the camp.

The camp will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held for the children in the age group of 5 to 11 years, from 21 May to 25 May, and the second phase will be conducted from 28 May to 1 June for the children in the 12-18 age group.

With the view of providing entertainment to the children this summer besides helping them gain knowledge, a slew of programmes have been designed.

Activities in the camp include ‘Bird Watching’, which helps children learn about rare bird species. This will be organised in collaboration with Wildlife Conservation Through Research and Education (WCTRE).

The other programmes are ‘Guided Zoo Tour’ to learn more about different species of animals, a visit to a veterinary hospital visit and more. Participants will have to pay a registration fee of Rs.500 each, and a special kit will be given to each registered participant.

The curator of the Vizag zoo has appealed to parents and school managements to encourage children to participate in the summer camp in 2024.

Those interested have been advised to call up 94408 10213 to enrol their names.

For more details, refer to the following:



