Ah, summer vacations! We grown-ups often look back fondly upon our golden childhood summers. The long, school-free days, whether spent scarfing down mangoes, taking a life-changing trip, or in hours of play, stay with us for life as memories that shaped us. Today’s kids deserve such summers, too. Thankfully, there is no dearth of worthwhile summer camps in Vizag this year to spark your kids’ sense of curiosity and exploration. From trekking to experiencing spiritual upliftment, here’s a list of the best summer camps for your kids in Vizag:

ISKCON

Everyone knows the famous ISKCON Temple, located in Sagar Nagar. A spiritual hub, ISKCON Visakhapatnam is organising a Residential Summer Camp from 1 to 8 May this summer. As opposed to a day camp, this residential camp would provide an air-conditioned living accommodation and food for kids to stay in. The camp-goers can engage in the activities arranged, including yoga, meditation, dance, philosophy, music, sloka-recitation, story-telling from scriptures like Mahabharata and Ramayana, aerobics, and more! Children aged from 12 to 19 years old are eligible to partake in the camp.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, in Vizag, has a bunch of activities lined up for the months of April and May. In the coming weeks, the zoo will host events including an upcycling challenge competition on 22 April, and a conservation programme (with hands-on craft activity) on the importance of frogs on 28 April. Two batches of summer camps in May will have activities including a bird-walk, butterfly rearing workshops, and animal track identification workshops. Under expert guidance, children will also be introduced to activities like learning how to hand-rear animals and birds in the zoo hospital. To know more, those interested can reach out to +91 7893632900.

Wilded



Wilded is a team of nature educators who conduct explorative and educational nature walks in Vizag. To prepare for summer, they have curated a 10-day summer camp for children from 6 to 18 May, involving activities like nature journalling, exploring marine life, planting trees, moulding clay, collecting rocks, and field trips to biodiversity hotspots in and around the city. Additionally, the group also conducts nocturnal walks at Simhachalam Hills on weekends. To enrol your kids in this camp, contact 7330880274.

Eco Hikes



We all know and love the Borra Caves in Araku, but Eco Hikes is an organisation in Vizag that re-introduces them with a scientific flavour. Exploring two extended formations of the Borra Caves in the Eastern Ghats, the group will conduct day-long weekend visits to these places. Do note that these activities are only suitable for children aged 8 and above. For more details on how to participate, call +91 7989374188.

Vishwanadh Sports Club



The Vishwanadh Sports Club, at the Port Stadium, is organizing a summer camp for kids with multiple activities. Here, your little one can enjoy mixed indoor and outdoor sports along with art, music, dance and more. The camp will start on 28 April, and go on for the next 6 weeks. The timings for the same are 6:00 am to 11:00 am. Kids can choose and learn up to 9 games or activities in 3 weeks, for the price of Rs 2,999.

For more information regarding the requirements and bookings, contact +91 8886667878.

Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre

Under the management of the Andhra Pradesh Forest Department, the Eastern Ghats Biodiversity Centre, situated on the outskirts of the Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, is set to conduct five-day summer camp sessions in April and May for students from grades four to 10. The agenda includes early morning excursions such as inter-tidal walks and forest treks, followed by indoor activities focusing on birds, plants, marine life, bird-themed card games, and quizzes centered around nature.

To join, please contact +91 9901328731.

These summer camps are set to not only entertain but also educate the young minds of Vizag. From exploring the rich ecosystems of the Eastern Ghats to learning about local flora and fauna, these camps are sure to provide an enriching experience to children outside of the classroom.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such city updates.