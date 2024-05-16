The District Collector, A Mallikharjuna, released a press note detailing the voter turnout for Visakhapatnam in light of the 2024 general elections held in the district on 13 May 2024. The polling was conducted smoothly, without any major disturbances, and it was observed that citizens from outside the State, and even the country, travelled to exercise their right to vote.

The collector reported that the voting was organised across 1991 polling centers. The district had a total of 14,09,116 eligible voters. Compared to the 2019 general elections, the polling percentage in 2024 has seen an increase of 3.78 per cent. In 2019, out of 18,81,678 votes cast, 12,46,529 were polled, resulting in a polling percentage of 66.25. However, in 2024, out of 20,12,373 votes cast, 14,09,116 were polled, leading to a polling percentage of 70.03. This indicates an increase of 3.78 per cent in the polling percentage compared to the last election.

To boost the polling percentage, various entities such as the district administration, returning officers, BLOs, and voluntary organizations have been conducting extensive campaigns through the sweep program. They have been creating awareness among everyone who has reached the voting age of 18 in degree colleges about the importance and exercise of the right to vote. Various programs have been conducted in each constituency to educate people about the value of their vote, leading to Voter Sensitization.

People from all walks of life in the district, including the elderly and women, have come forward voluntarily to vote. The Visakhapatnam constituency has seen an increase in voter turnout by 11.60 per cent in 2024 compared to the last election.

Here’s a breakdown of the polling percentages in different constituencies:

Constituency Name 2024 Polled % 2019 Polled % Difference 1 20 – Bheemili 75.96 73.90 2.06 2 21 – Visakhapatnam East 68.64 64.73 3.91 3 22 – Visakhapatnam South 63.42 61.15 2.27 4 23 – Visakhapatnam North 64.63 62.85 1.78 5 24 – Visakhapatnam West 69.78 58.19 11.60 6 25 – Gajuwaka 69.83 65.33 4.49 7 31 – Pendurthi 74.44 74.72 -0.28 Total Polled in Districts 70.03 66.25 3.78

The results of the 2024 general elections are set to be announced on 4 June.

