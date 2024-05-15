The National Career Service Centre for SC/ST, located at Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam, offers free training to job seekers belonging to Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) in different courses, free of cost. According to a press note issued by the centre, the eligible candidates will be given a stipend of Rs 1,000 during the training period.

Those interested have been requested to visit the centre and submit their applications on or before 15 June. Applications can also be sent online. The minimum qualification for all the courses is Intermediate. Candidates will be considered for only one course and they can indicate their choice in the application.

The courses for which training to be imparted are: special coaching scheme for competitive examinations, ‘O’ level computer training through the National Institute of Information and Technology (NIELIT), ‘O’ level computer hardware maintenance training through NIELIT, office automation, accounting, and publishing assistant through NIELIT, computer application and business accounting associate through NIELIT, and cyber secured web development associate through NIELIT.

While the age limit for the first course is 18 to 27 years, it is 18 to 30 years for all the other courses. The duration of each course is one year, and the family income of the applicants should be below Rs 3 lakh per annum. The centre will provide books and stationery to the selected candidates free of cost. The training classes will be commenced from 1 July, according to the press note.

Training centres which are interested in imparting free training to the candidates have been advised to contact the career service centre.

