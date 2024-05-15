The best Italian restaurants offer endless riches. With their red sauce roots, these places are the epitome of fine dining. From pasta to bruschetta, immerse yourself in Italian food right here in Vizag, the City of Destiny. Here’s the list of restaurants that you can visit to experience Italy without having to spend a fortune:

Flying Spaghetti Monster

Craving some spaghetti? Then add this place to your restaurant wish list as this is the best place for all your spaghetti cravings, offering an endless list of Italian delicacies in Vizag. The moment you step into the place you can feel the aroma of freshly cooked spaghetti wafting in the air. At Flying Spaghetti Monster, you can enjoy great food with a subtle and cool vibe.

Location: G2 Sai Dakshita Complex G2 Waltair Main Road, Club main Gate, Waltair Uplands

Bae’s Cappucino

Treat yourself to some rich Italian coffee in this cafe where every sip is a testament to the passion with which this beloved beverage is made. This restaurant takes pride in serving the best coffee in the city. And of course, let’s not forget the mouth-watering deserts here that are an absolute treat to your sweet tooth!

Location: 4th Town Police Station, Ameya Prime, Ground Floor, Balayya Sastri Layout

Upland Bistro

With soups, starters, desserts, and whatnot – this place is a one-stop destination for all your Italian cravings. From the moment you step inside, the warm ambience with its welcoming aroma will envelop your taste buds. Whether you are seeking a romantic environment for two, a family celebration, or a friend gathering, this place offers you everything with great food that will blow your mind, inviting you to visit again and again.

Location: 10-26-1/1, opposite to Waltair Club Road, Waltair Uplands, Ram Nagar

Pastry, Coffee n’ Conversations



As the name suggests, this place is great for conversations with your loved ones with a piece of pastry and a cup of Italian coffee. Right from classic bruschetta to cheesy french fries it has everything that you could ask for.

We believe great coffee is more than just a drink and this place believes the same. Every sip of coffee and bite of pastry is an absolute celebration here.

Location: Shop 21, Siripuram Circle, Dutt Island, Ram Nagar

Gluttons Garage



Gluttons Garage, a hot spot for Vizag’s college crowd, is renowned for its extensive pasta menu. When you next drop by, don’t forget to try their Mac N Cheese Pasta, Classic Basil Pesto Pasta, and Bacon N Chicken Pasta.

Location: Dr NTR Beach Road, beside Aqua Sports Complex, Pandurangapuram

So what are you waiting for? Reserve your table at these restaurants in Vizag, and enjoy good food with your loved ones and capture the moments with Italian grace.

