Love tacos, burritos, and nachos? So does Vizag! When it comes to food, the city has come a long way. Variety rules the streets, and Vizag, today, is home to a wide range of cuisine offerings for different taste palates. On that end, Mexican food has had its rise to fame, and there are some incredible restaurants here that are simply bursting with it. However, if you need some direction, this list has everything you need to know about every good Mexican food outlet in Vizag:

Sam’s Griddle

Vizag’s most authentic mult-cuisine restaurant, Sam’s Griddle brings flavours from all over the world to our little seaside city. Alongside classy American, Italian, and Pan-Asian food, they also serve exquisite Mexican cuisine! From starters like nachos, wuesadillas, tacos, and Romanian prawns to dishes like fajitas, enchiladas, and chimichanga – Sam’s Griddle serves all these and more in a vintage American setting.

Brew n Bistro

The place to go for Mexican cheese fries – and there’s no debate about it. With its rustic vibe, you can sit back, relax, and enjoy other delicacies like the Mexican pizza, nachos, the Mexican burger, quesadillas, and enchiladas. Add a sweet finishing touch to your meal by indulging in one of their milkshakes, mojitos, or ice cream sodas!

Mexico’s Chicken Poppers

Mexico’s Chicken Poppers is one of the most true-to-taste Mexican restaurants in town. With great ambience, and even better food to match, this place offers items including vegetarian and non-vegetarian Burritos, Chipotle salad, and other dishes like chicken poppers and wings, which are seasoned with signature Mexican spices for a spicy and savoury touch.

Chipotle chicken-filled tacos, cheese-topped Quesadillas, and loaded nachos – try all the classics at The Cranky Chef!

District 12

District 12 is an upscale dining establishment in Siripuram, with a menu that deals in all things global cuisine – including Mexican food, of course. From loaded nachos and bruschetto to chilli rellenos, fajita sizzlers, burritos, and beyond – District 12 has a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian options to satisfy your cravings for Mexican cuisine! For a touch of elegance to your meal, make sure to try the restaurant’s curated selection of wines and artisanal beers.

Taco Bell

When it comes to Mexican food, Taco Bell is a choice favourite for many Vizag residents!

Whether you’re in the mood for a crunchy or soft taco, a burrito roll or a rice bowl, a quesadilla or a wrap, fries or nachos – you can eat to your liking here. And if you’ve still got room for dessert, the menu has delicacies like cinnamon twists and churros to satisfy your appetite.

One of the most pocket-friendly Mexican food outlets, you can find Taco Bell at RTC Complex, Dwaraka Nagar.

Upland Bistro

For a classy bite, head to Upland Bistro. Popular for its Continental and Mexican cuisine, dining here is exotic. Start your meal with the Mexican chicken meatball soup. Slowly munch your way through starters like cheese nachos, quesadillas, bruschettas, or tacos, which come in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options like fish and prawn.

For the main course, chimichangas, enchiladas, burrito bowls, chili verdes, and fajitas await. You can even mix it up and try their Mexicano verdure pizza, which offers something for both Italian and Mexican food lovers. On the other hand, the nacho salad is a perfect fit for those who crave a healthy indulgence.

A few years ago, Mexican cuisine was a rarity in the streets of Vizag. Today, however, quirky cafes and classy restaurants alike offer soul-relishing food in the city. So if you’re craving a quick taco or a loaded burrito, follow the trail to one of the places on this list!

