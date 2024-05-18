Now, it is a smooth ride for the devotees of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam temple near Visakhapatnam as two electric buses have been introduced from the foothills to the hilltop. The two buses were flagged off by temple hereditary trustee, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, and temple Executive Officer, Srinivasa Murthy, on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Gajapathi Raju said that the buses were introduced for the convenience of devotees. There was no proposal to increase the existing fare, he said.

“At present, a fare of Rs 15 is being collected from each person and the same amount will be charged for the new buses also,” said the temple trustee. Each electric bus costs Rs 1.65 crore and it takes two and half hours for charging. Once charged, the bus can be operated for up to 225 km, he said.

After studying the functioning of the two buses, more electric vehicles would be purchased, added Raju.

With a seating capacity of 41, the electric buses have been delivered by Olectra Greentech. With a view to enhancing the commuting experience of devotees, the Simhachalam temple authorities introduced these zero-emission eco-friendly electric buses.

Read also- Now, we will focus on ramping up output, says VSP CMD

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.