Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy on Saturday, 27 April 2024, released the YSRCP manifesto in view of the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections. With regards to this, he has promised to increase the amount being given to various sections under different schemes in the name of the manifesto, ‘Nava Ratnalu’, if the YSRCP is voted back to power in the State.

Releasing the party’s manifesto at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli in Vijayawada, Jaganmohan Reddy said the amount being given under the ‘Ammavodi’ scheme would be increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs. 17,000, while the aid under other schemes like YSR Cheyutha, Kapu Nestham and EBC Nestham would also be hiked.

About pension, the Chief Minister said the present amount of Rs 3,000 would be made Rs 3,500 by January 2029. At present, over 66 lakh persons in need are getting a pension from the State. He further said all the welfare schemes being implemented at present would be continued.

Making a promise to the middle-income groups, the YSRCP chief said housing would be provided to all the eligible at a nominal rate.

Speaking on the issue of the capital of the State, the Chief Minister said Visakhapatnam would be made the executive capital, while Amaravati would be the legislative capital. Kurnool would become the judicial capital. “Moreover, we will make Visakhapatnam city the growth engine for the State,” he said.

Alleging that the then Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, had not implemented any of the promises he made before the 2014 elections, Jaganmohan Reddy said about 90 per cent of promises made by the YSRCP before the 2019 elections were implemented. No welfare scheme was stopped even during the COVID period, he claimed.

Having coined the manifesto as ‘Nava Ratnalu Plus’, the YSRCP chief is all set to address a series of public meetings in the State from 28 April to explain to the people, the manifesto and the achievements of the government.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.