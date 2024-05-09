Arrangements are in place for the ‘Chandanotsavam’ to be held at the hilltop temple of Simhachalam near Visakhapatnam on 10 May 2024. Over one lakh devotees from different parts of Andhra Pradesh and the neighbouring Odisha State are expected to have a darshan of Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy in his ‘nijarupam’ on the annual ritual day. On the day, sandalwood paste on the deity will be removed to facilitate devotees to have the ‘nijarupa darshanam’ of the God. Devotees will be allowed to have the darshan till evening, and later, the deity will be covered with the sandalwood paste again. Sandalwood paste weighing 120 kg, has already been prepared and kept separately in a room in the temple to be applied to the deity on the ‘Chandanotsavam’ day.

Though busy with the preparations for the general elections slated for 13 May, the district administration has made all arrangements for ‘Chandanotsavam’. District Collector, A Mallikharjuna, said that the common people would be given priority with regard to the darshanam of the deity, and no protocol would be followed as the model code of conduct was in force.

Keeping in view a couple of incidents from last year, necessary arrangements were made for hassle-free darshan this time. Barricading was made for a distance of 6 km and halting points were set up to ensure the free flow of devotees in queue lines, said the Collector. As many as 250 bio-toilets and 60 medical camps were also set up. After the presentation of silk cloths and darshan by the endowment officials between 3:30 am and 4:30 am, devotees would be allowed for ‘darshanam’, he said, adding that a special slot was allotted for differently-abled persons, between 4:00 am and 5:00 am. Arrangements were also made for the distribution of buttermilk to the devotees, said the Collector. City Police Commissioner (CP), A Ravishankar, also spoke at the press conference.

Meanwhile, Ravishankar, a couple of days ago, supervised the arrangements being made for the safety of the devotees during their visit to the hilltop temple for Chandanotsavam 2024. The CP, who inspected the works along with senior police officials and temple authorities, directed them to ensure hassle-free darshan for the devotees, particularly the aged and children, keeping in view the summer. Travelling personally to the hilltop, Ravishankar enquired the officials about the steps being taken for the free flow of traffic and gave them the necessary instructions.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.