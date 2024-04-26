V V Lakshminarayana, the former joint director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and founder-president of the Jai Bharat National Party, has said that he is facing a threat to his life.

In a complaint lodged with the city police commissioner, A Ravi Shankar on Friday, the former CBI director alleged that a plot is being hatched in Visakhapatnam to eliminate him. Stating that he has reliable information regarding it, Lakshminarayana sought police protection.

Having floated the Jai Bharat National Party recently, Lakshminarayana is contesting from the Visakhapatnam North constituency and has been vigorously campaigning in the segment.

In the 2019 elections, the former joint director of CBI unsuccessfully contested for the Vizag Lok Sabha seat on the Jana Sena Party (JSP) ticket. Later, he quit the Jana Sena and floated the new party after extensively touring the State.

He is one among the few leaders who took up the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant issue seriously and has been actively participating in the agitation against the privatisation of the plant. As a part of his fight against the privatisation of the Steel Plant, he initiated the move of the case to the High Court.

The court, on Thursday, ordered status quo on the plant and directed the government not to sell or lease the plant property.

During his tenure as the joint director of CBI, Lakshminarayana dealt with several high-profile cases, including the one against Y S Jaganmohan Reddy.

In recent news apart from facing a threat to his life, V V Lakshminarayana submitted his nomination papers in Visakhapatnam. He is competing against Kammula Kannparaju from YCP, Penmetsa Vishnu Kumar Raju from BJP, and Lakka Raju Rama Rao from Congress in the upcoming elections.

His affidavit discloses a significant increase in his assets over the past five years. Currently, his total assets amount to Rs 11.81 crore, with Rs 10.61 crore in immovable assets and Rs. 1.21 crore in movable assets. Lakshminarayana has declared that he has no criminal cases pending against him.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.