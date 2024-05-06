The Vizag City Police, on 5 May 2024, conducted a Property Recovery Mela for April, presenting facts and figures regarding the property stolen and recovered by the police forces in the city over the past month.

In the last month, the police successfully retrieved stolen property valued at Rs 37.63 lakh, out of a total of Rs 54 lakh worth of property and cash which were reportedly stolen in 68 incidents recorded between 1 and 30 April 2024 in the city.

Dr K Fakeerappa Kagineli, the city’s joint police commissioner, stated that special teams were assigned to thoroughly investigate property crimes. These teams solved 49 of the aforementioned 68 cases in April, leading to the arrest of 66 property criminals, and the recovery of over 37.63 lakh in cash. The 49 solved cases included two dacoities, one robbery, seven daytime house break-ins, 15 nighttime house break-ins, three snatchings, one car theft, and 20 regular thefts. The recovered property included 969 grams of gold, 181 grams of silver, 7.6 lakh in cash, and 14 mobile phones.

As a preventive measure, 454 CCTV cameras were installed throughout the city in the past month. The crime wing officers conducted 167 awareness meetings and launched public awareness campaigns to educate the public about different types of crimes, criminals, and the use of CCTV cameras.

Of the 49 cases, seven were solved by the Bheemunipatnam Police Station, six by Anandapuram, and five by Arilova. The II Town and IV Town police stations each solved four cases.

Under the guidance of Police Commissioner, A Ravi Shankar, the crime teams led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Venkata Ratnam, have been constantly monitoring the crime situation. Additionally, about 39 property criminals were released from the Central Prison in April.

In addition, as part of the ‘Chatbot Stolen/Lost Mobiles Recovery’ programme, 351 mobile phones worth Rs 52 lakh were recovered in April. To date, a total of 2,298 mobile phones worth Rs 3.4 crore have been recovered.

As per the instructions of the Vizag Commissioner of Police, the property recovered in April is being handed over to the victims.

