Mango, the king of fruits, has arrived in the Visakhapatnam markets in different varieties to give a delicious delight to its lovers. The favourite fruit of people all over the world is available at Rs.50 to Rs. 400 a kg depending on its variety. Rich in nutrients, the fruit is preferred by many and vendors mint money during May and June. This price is a bit less when compared to last year as the yield is higher. Grown extensively in the districts of East and West Godavari, Nandyal, Krishna, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam, vendors get the fruit from these areas. Vendors from Rajanagaram and other places in East Godavari come to the city and sell the fruit by moving on bicycles during the season. Banganapalle variety, the top-selling fruit in the region, costs Rs. 70 a kg at Rytubazars, while it is available at Rs. 100 a kg at roadside vendors and online grocery stores.

Rasalu, available in different varieties, are priced at Rs. 40 to Rs. 300. The varieties include pedda rasalu, chinna rasalu, suvarnarekha and parya besides a small and sweet variety from the Vizag Agency. Known for its unique taste, the Alphonso variety from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra tops the price list. Available only in limited outlets and online, each fruit, weighing 200 to 250 grams, costs over Rs. 100. This fruit adds more delicacy and flavour to culinary preparations like souffle, puree, and mousse.

Though savouring a mango is a sweet experience in hot summer, the sale of artificially ripened fruits is a cause for big concern in Visakhapatnam. Despite raids, several vendors use chemicals to artificially ripen mangoes and such fruits cause more harm than good. However, one can identify the artificially ripened fruit by following a simple tip. Put a mango in a bucket of water. If it floats, it is artificially ripened and if it goes down, it is the good one.

So, choose the right one and enjoy the mango taste this summer.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.