The postal ballot process in Visakhapatnam will begin on Sunday and all arrangements for it have been made, according to District Collector, A Mallikharjuna.

Facilitation centres have been set up at AU Telugu and English medium schools for voting by employees. While POs and APOs will exercise their franchise on 5 May 2024, OPOs will vote on 6 May at the Telugu medium school. The voting process will take place for the employees from other districts on the first floor of the English medium school, according to a press note issued by the District Collector.

Meanwhile, training classes for the employees, after completion of the second round of randomisation, will begin on 5 May. They have to vote while attending the training classes. Special buses will be operated from training centres to facilitation centres. Additionally, persons have been appointed to help the employees cast their votes at the facilitation centres.

The District Collector has appealed to the staff who have been deputed for election duty to exercise their franchise without fail.

State CEO visits Vizag

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Mukesh Kumar Meena, has advised the district authorities to ensure the peaceful conduct of elections in the district.

Meena, who arrived in Vizag on Saturday, inspected the strong room and distribution centres on the premises of the AU Engineering College. He enquired with the officials about the training being given to POs and APOs on the use of EVMs and other procedures. He said there should be no technical snag during the polling process.

District Collector A Mallikharjuna and other officials explained to the CEO about the steps being taken in the Visakhapatnam district for the smooth conduct of the elections and the postal ballot process.

Elections will be held for seven Assembly segments of Visakhapatnam East, Visakhapatnam West, Visakhapatnam North, Visakhapatnam South, Gajuwaka, Bheemili and S Kota and the lone Lok Sabha constituency of Visakhapatnam on 13 May along with the other districts in the State.

The poll campaign will come to an end on 11 May.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.