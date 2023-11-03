In a recent development, the Supreme Court redirected the petition filed by a Vijayawada-based environmentalist against the construction undertaken on Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam. The bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud cited the unresolved cases in the AP High Court and directed the petitioners to file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) there.

It is recalled that the Andhra Pradesh State Government passed GO 2015 earlier in October. The order stated that ministers and other concerned officials would frequently visit north coastal Andhra to review the welfare and developmental activities being undertaken in the region. CM Jagan reaffirmed the same at the cabinet meeting, instructing the officials to coordinate with the district collector and GVMC to set up the camp office and ministers’ accommodation.

Against this backdrop, Vijayawada-based environmentalist Lingamaneni Sivaram Prasad filed a petition to quash the GO. He pointed out that the AP Government flouted Article 21, 48/A of the Indian constitution. The environmentalist approached the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Rushikonda Hill construction works in Visakhapatnam until the cases pending at the AP HC and National Green Tribunal (NGT) are resolved.

In response, the bench headed by the CJI advised the petitioners to file a PIL at the state high court.

