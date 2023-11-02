In response to CM Jagan’s directives to scour for government office spaces, official residences, and the CM camp office in Vizag, the officials submitted a report, which states that the city has over 8 lakh sqft of space ready to be occupied. It is already known that the chief minister informed the cabinet ministers and other authorities he would be relocating to the beach city in December.

Against this backdrop, the Visakhapatnam authorities marked usable spaces in Andhra University Distance Education and Open Varsity blocks, the VMRDA complex at Siripuram, Millennium A and B towers, and the tourist resorts under construction at Rushikonda. In its report, the committee pointed out that the government offices in the city operate on approximately 2.27 lakh sqft. It added that the Millenium Towers in the IT-SEZ house 1.75 lakh sqft for official purposes.

Also read: CM Jagan discusses plans of shifting to Visakhapatnam by December at cabinet meeting

Affirming that Vizag can comfortably host the CM camp office, accommodation for ministers, and other government offices, the committee briefed CM Jagan about the additional available spaces. The officials highlighted that the Rushikonda resorts under construction would be a favourable option to host the CM office owing to security reasons and public convenience.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.