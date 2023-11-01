Addressing the cabinet ministers at his camp office in Tadepalli, CM Jagan emphasised shifting the administration to Visakhapatnam by December. The chief minister directed the concerned officials to scour for the accommodation of ministers and other state government officials in the proposed executive capital.

It is already known that the CM has been devising plans for a long time to shift the base to the beach city as a part of decentralising the governance. Nevertheless, this move has faced several postponements due to unknown reasons. In a recent development, the CM announced a new date for the capital shift during the inauguration of the Infosys office at the IT-SEZ in Rushikonda.

Speaking at the office inauguration on 16 September 2023, he expressed, “The city has a bright future as an emerging IT hub. With the arrival of Infosys, Vizag will gain tremendous pace in its development.” Closing the speech, CM Jagan added, “I will be shifting to Visakhapatnam in December to begin the capital operation.”

Earlier, the state government issued the GO 2015 stating that ministers and other concerned officials would frequently visit north coastal Andhra to review the welfare and developmental activities being undertaken in the region. CM Jagan reaffirmed the same at the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, instructing the officials to coordinate with the district collector and GVMC.

