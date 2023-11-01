Six months after CM Jagan laid the foundation stone, the GMR Group is all set to commence the construction work of the Bhogapuram International Airport near Vizag today. This project at Bhogapuram will mark GMR’s fourth major airport in the country, after Goa, Delhi, and Hyderabad. The GMR Group acquired a loan of Rs 4,000 crores from an Indian Infrastructure Finance Company (IIFCL) run association for the construction.

Being built on a massive budget of approximately 4,600 crores, the airport is slated to serve 18 million passengers annually at the end of the three-phased construction. This venture is estimated to benefit six million passengers annually after its first phase. The airport is being constructed expansively on 2,200 acres with a cargo terminal across 5,000 sqm.

As per sources, the Chairman of GMR Group, G Mallikarjuna Rao, arrived in Vizag on Tuesday for a holy ceremony to mark the commencement of Bhogapuram International Airport construction work. It may be recalled that CM Jagan, at the inauguration of the Infosys office at Ruhsikonda, stated that the airport would be ready by 2025. “We have a beautiful international airport just taking off. Vizag will have its exclusive civilian international airport in two years,” highlighted the CM.

