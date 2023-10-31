Ahead of a handful of international cricket matches, the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium in Vizag is undergoing a series of development works. It is already known the stadium is slated to host a few international matches as well as the Legends League Cricket (LLC).

As per the sources, the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) and the GVMC commenced the facelifting works in and around the stadium. Refurbishment works such as road widening, erecting high-mast flood lights, and removing unwanted plants are underway at the PM Palem junction, as per an official statement.

Simultaneously, the stadium officials have begun development measures such as the replacement of broken/damaged chairs in some of the stands, considering the lineup of international cricket matches scheduled in Vizag. The cricket extravaganza will kick off on 23 November, when the City of Destiny will host an India vs Australia T20 match.

Further, the stadium will host two Legends League Cricket matches on 2 and 4 December. Later, India will play five home test matches against England between 25 January and 11 March 2024. This series will mark the second international match in the city scheduled in India’s 2023-24 home tour. Vizag will host the second of the five test matches versus the Englishmen.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city news updates.