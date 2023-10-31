On Tuesday, 31 October 2023, the Andhra Pradesh High Court (HC) granted interim bail to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. The ex-chief minister is expected to be released from the Rajahmundry Central Jail at around 4 PM today. Arrested on 9 September 2023, the veteran was lodged for 53 days at the prison on the AP HC’s directives.

According to advocate Lakshmi Narayana, the court has granted Chandrababu Naidu bail for 28 days on medical grounds under CRPC 437. A further hearing on the regular bail petition has been scheduled for 10 November 2023. “During these 28 days, he will undergo the required medical checks and treatments,” the advocate stated.

Grating the bail, the HC directed the TDP supremo to surrender before the Superintendent, Central Prison, Rajahmundry, on or before 28 November at 5 PM. The order passed by Justice T Mallikarjuna Rao stated that Naidu could get himself examined/treated at a hospital of his choice at his expense.

The state political scenario witnessed several significant developments upon the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case. The Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena Party announced a tie-up with the TDP for the upcoming general elections in 2024.

