In a devastating incident, the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada and Visakhapatnam-Palasa expresses were involved in a fatal train accident near the Vizianagaram district on Sunday, 29 October 2023. As per the initial reports, a signal failure led to the collision of trains while switching tracks, resulting in the derailing of four bogies.

The officials immediately formed special medical teams and commenced relief operations at a swift pace. Simultaneously, locals from the nearby Kantakapalle village rushed to the accident spot to rescue the passengers trapped in the derailed bogies. The officials shifted a few injured persons to the KGH in Visakhapatnam and the others to the Tirumala Hospital, NRI Hospital, and MIMS Hospitals Nellimarla in Vizianagaram.

Helplines were set up to facilitate further relief and rescue work. One NDRF and two SDRF teams reached the accident spot in Vizanagaram to carry out the emergency rescue operations. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the wake of this tragic accident. The AP Govenrment announced an ex gratia of 10 lakh to the kin of deceased persons in the Vizianagaram train accident. Additionally, 2 lakh ex gratia was announced to the injured persons.

The Visakhapatnam-Rayagada and Visakhapatnam-Palasa collision near Vizanagaram is the third fatal train accident since 2 June 2023.

